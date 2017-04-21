JPMorgan: Smart is fastest LTE

PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications is delivering the fastest LTE service in the country, with average download speeds steadily improving through the months, a JPMorgan study showed.

In an April 2017 report based on the actual mobile experience of OpenSignal app users, JPMorgan said Smart “leads in overall LTE download speeds and at regional levels.” The OpenSignal app enables mobile data users to run their own speed tests.

Smart recorded an average LTE download speed of 10.91 Mbps from December 2016 to February 2017. It averaged 10.42 Mbps in the Visayas. PR