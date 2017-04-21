Spike in local brands

WATSONS Philippines is seeing a “surprise spike” in the sales performance of local skin care and beauty products among young Filipino consumers.

Kim Reyes, Watsons (Philippines) Group category manager for skin care, noted a 30-percent increase among locally-made and developed beauty brands.

She said that the constant product upgrade of homegrown brands and the fast dissemination of market information have allowed local brands to capture the market, especially the young consumers, long before they get hooked or purchase imported products.

Familiarity of the Filipinos’ skin complexion and competitive price points, Reyes added, have also allowed these local brands to corner a good share of the high-spending but price-conscious market.

Summer, she said, is one of the peak sales seasons for Watsons, especially for products that protect the skincare of Filipinos.