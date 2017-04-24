Japan firm bares more investments

A JAPANESE firm, whose core business is in property development and resort management, is exploring more business opportunities in Cebu and Palawan.

Haruna Yamaguchi, general manager of I Land Way Philipines Inc, a subsidiary of I Land Way Corp. in Japan, said the company is slated to soft open its 63-room condotel project, Rumah, in Barangay Busay in Cebu City, which has all been sold out to Japanese nationals.

I Land Philippines, formed in December 2013, is also the developer of The Reef, a 200-unit condominium in Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City, as well as the South Reef, an ongoing condotel development, with 118 rooms, in an adjacent property.

In the next few years, Yamaguchi said the company will also be investing in human resouce development in Cebu, which she did not elaborate on.

The mother company, I Land Corp. based in Fukuoka, Japan, is a condominium developer, hotel and resort operator, and a nursing home provider. It has only expanded in the Philippines, with Cebu as the starting point.

“Now, even if we develop in Japan, there are many investors already and the cost of land is very high,” said Yamaguchi in an interview on Sunday in Ai Resort, one of the company’s latest ventures.

“Many investors in Japan also want to invest in the Philippines because of the growing economy,” she added. English fluency of a good number of Cebuanos has also convinced the Japanese firm to invest in Cebu, alongside the flourishing tourism sector.

This is the same Japanese company who, with a local partner, once proposed to build and run a retirement facility at the South Road Properties (SRP) during the term of former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama, which did not push through.

Now, I Land Philippines has expanded its projects in Palawan with the Ai Resort, a 25-hectare water and flower park in the uplands of Puerto Princesa City.

Total investment in the Philippines was not disclosed, but given its scale, a significant amount has been poured into the local economy. For Palawan alone, Yamaguchi said the company has already prepared a 10-year masterplan, which will consist of tourism-centric developments.