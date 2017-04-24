Johndorf is No. 2 developer of PAG-IBIG

THE Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF) awarded Johndorf Ventures Corp. (JVC) as the “No. 2 Developer” for the Visayas and Mindanao in terms of take-out loan value in 2016.

HDMF also acknowledged JVC for its “invaluable trust and support” to its housing program and for efficient delivery to homeowners.

HDMF OIC CEO Acmad Rizaldy P. Moti and his key staff members handed the award to JVC CEO Richard D. Lim during an appreciation ceremony it hosted last April 7.

The award covered housing units JVC sold out at Portville Prime Mactan, Astana and Navona in Johndorf Communities Calawisan, Portville Davao and Pag-IBIG Citihomes in Malanang near Cagayan de Oro City. PR