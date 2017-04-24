Rental firm invests in luxury vehicles

DAVAO-BASED Mabuhay Car Rentals has acquired seven units of BMW 3 Series, its recent investment in Cebu’s flourishing tourism industry.

The luxury vehicles acquired from Gateway Motors (Cebu) are in addition to the company’s existing 50 units of Japanese vehicles used by top hotels, resorts and companies in Cebu as service vehicles for guests who are in the province for leisure, corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions and exhibition functions and for airport transfers or tours.

Mabuhay Car Rentals has been operating in Cebu for three years.

Ryan Tan, general manager of Mabuhay Car Rentals, said the decision to upgrade their service fleet is meant to elevate the tourism transportation standards in Cebu, especially that the province has been recording a growing number of arrivals from various market segments.

He also sees the upgrade as giving more value to Cebu’s tourism sector with the scheduled opening of Terminal 2 of Mactan Cebu International Airport and its hosting of big-ticket MICE events such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings, Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Ms. Universe pageant, to name a few.

Tan said Cebu has seen huge improvements in the quality of its events, and finds it a step in the right director to elevate the riding experience. He added that the acquisition of luxury vehicles comes at a time with the opening of more hotels such as the Bai Hotel and Summit Hotel Galleria Cebu.

Mabuhay Car Rentals is part of the Mabuhay Group, which has businesses in the transportation sector—Mabuhay Taxi, Blue Taxi, and Kitty Cab—all operating in Davao City.

The company’s partnership with Gateway Motors covers warranty services, among other after-sales concerns.

“We are happy with this partnership with Mabuhay Car Rentals because this is the first time in Cebu that a company bought seven units of BMW,” said Gateway Motors executive vice president Michael Ryan Goho.

Goho said Mabuhay Car Rentals might buy more BMW units, depending on market demand. He also sees rising purchases of vehicles, even high-end ones, by individual buyers with the proposed adjustments in car excise taxes.

“We are seeing more car purchases lately. Maybe because they are buying ahead before the new excise tax gets approved,” said Goho.

Aside from BMW, the Gateway Motors Group also carries auto brands like Kia, Mahindra, Peugeot and Nissan.

The homegrown company already has 25 branches with presence in North Luzon and Mindanao.