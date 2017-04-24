Smart promises LTE in nearly 800 towns

Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is stepping up its network improvement program this year and increasing its 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) coverage to include 785 towns by the end of 2017.

This is in line with its commitment to the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) and about half of the target indicated in the three-year network roll-out plan that PLDT submitted to NTC last year.

Smart told the agency that it is accelerating its LTE deployment and will make it progressively available to users in 1,551 cities and municipalities across the country by the end of 2018.

For 2017, Smart targets to roll out 2,165 sites with LTE in low spectrum bands and 3,568 sites in high spectrum bands, according to Joachim Horn, chief technology and information advisor for PLDT and Smart.

“We will also continue to invest in our 2G and 3G networks to meet customer demand and ensure best customer experience,” he added in a press statement.

The backbone of the PLDT group’s digital pivot, this network modernization and expansion program features re-equipping cell sites to use low-frequency bands such as 700 MHz and 850 MHz to improve LTE and 3G services. These frequency bands travel farther than high-frequency bands and provide better coverage, including indoors.

The rollout also includes deploying high-frequency bands like 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz, to increase the capacity of each Smart cell site to handle more calls, texts, and ever-increasing mobile data traffic.

Smart’s network rollout took a big bulk of parent company PLDT’s ramped-up capital expenditure program of P42.8 billion for 2016, which included the use of the new frequencies freed up with the acquisition of San Miguel Corp.’s telecommunications assets.

PLDT CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan has announced a total capital expenditure of P46 billion this year, inclusive of carry-overs from last year.

“We are improving customer experience through better network services and by offering progressively more relevant and targeted products and services,” Pangilinan said. / PR