Soriano: Role confusion leads to disastrous results

I AM now sharing the last half of Benny’s email (the 37-year-old grandson and eldest third generation family member) that he sent to me together with his Easter Sunday greeting.

“Prof, despite our imperfections and the family members’ stubborn nature (it is in our DNA), we are grateful that you never gave up on us. Collectively as a family, we are more than determined not to let this governance opportunity pass and we are absolutely committed to pursue our role as stewards aiming for 100 years or more! So, in behalf of the family, our second-generation leaders and my third-generation cousins, we sincerely thank you for believing in us. We look forward to the next family council meeting next month!”

Positive feedback like this one lifts my spirit and emboldens me to continue my advocacy of helping family businesses in Asia.

The goal of 100 years is unfolding

Now the C Family is united in its vision of becoming a family-inspired enterprise. The family is now on its way towards fulfilling the founder’s dream in building a legacy that promotes harmony, growth through strategy, professionalism, free from petty conflicts, supported with mutual covenants and a powerful set of values reinforced with legally enforceable shareholder’s agreements.

Governance work is about compliance and it is challenging. There is no guarantee that the ride will be smooth. As a matter of fact, it will have its twists and turns but their journey to becoming a world class family enterprise will no longer be elusive.

The C family crisis mirrors 90 percent of the world’s family enterprises.

Without any form of proper mentoring related to governance and role definition, these next generation family members will end up managing non-family employees with disastrous results.

Additionally, family member entitlement is oftentimes a result of a confused role when these children crosses over from a purely family member role to a family member employee or shareholder role.

By observing how the patriarch (matriarch) or other senior generation family members gives out orders and discipline subordinates, the new family member-employee will naturally imitate these behaviors and the senior leader’s management style. Good thing some of the family members realized that an intervention was needed and so a looming crisis was averted. It would have been the beginning of the end for the C Family Business.

Solutions must be long-term

A non-executive Shareholder or family member who is active in the business but with an “owner mentality” mindset is naturally unreasonable and may demand the use of company resources or to impose his or her will on employees in how to behave.

Such role confusion can often be clarified by conducting a series of educational forums initiated by a family business facilitator in which the boundaries of appropriate and inappropriate shareholder behavior are clearly explained. Depending on the planning area where intervention is urgent and immediate, I am suggesting critical planning areas to choose from:

1. Family governance and succession planning as a prelude to the crafting of the family constitution where the topics covered will be the natural transition to the next generation members and the predictable problems that goes with the transition

2. Business and growth planning entails the formulation of a strategic plan that will serve as the family business’ three- to five-year vision and growth plan. The option to do an IPO, if the family members are receptive, can be discussed in this forum.

3. Ownership plan addresses key topics that clarifies the roles of owners, management and the board level family members.