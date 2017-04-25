Sun Savings offers 3-year TDs

SUN Savings Bank starts offering today a new three-year time deposit (TD) with an interest rate of 4.5 percent per annum.

As a special feature, the interest will be paid one year in advance at the date that the time deposit account is opened and at the succeeding anniversary dates thereafter.

This new time deposit offering comes on the heels of the hugely successful retail treasury bond (RTB) issue last April 11 where the government sold P180 billion worth of three-year RTBs with a coupon rate of 4.25 percent per annum for a minimum placement of P5,000.

The bank also reintroduces its very popular 5.5 percent per annum TD with a five-year and one month maturity, but with an added feature. The interest will also be paid one year in advance at the date of the opening of the TD and every succeeding anniversary date thereafter.

If the depositor so desires, the advance interest paid by the bank can be put in a savings account earning two percent per annum or in a one-year TD that also pays 3.5 percent per annum interest one year in advance. This way, a depositor can maximize his earnings while enjoying insurance coverage from the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp.

The innovative instant interest one-year TD was introduced by the bank in November last year and has been well received by depositors. To date, over a hundred million worth of one-year TD accounts have been opened.

Sun Savings Bank’s objective in offering the instant interest TDs is to reward savers by offering interest rates slightly higher than what the government bonds are offering. In the case of the three-year TDs, the offered rate of 4.5 percent per annum is just a quarter of a percent higher than the coupon rate (4.25 percent p.a.) paid by the government, which is considered to be the most prime borrower in the country today.

Options

With the instant interest rates, the bank addresses the need of depositors looking for a yield that will help them build up their savings for the down payment for their dream home or the college education of their children. It also helps pensioners to augment their income.

The different maturities of one, three and five years also gives depositors varied choices depending on their maturity and risk preferences.

Sun Savings has been growing consistently and generating profits since its launch last 2011, and ended 2016 with P871 million in total assets and P573 million in total deposits. Total stockholders equity has also increased to P183 million, resulting in a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of close to 30 percent, which is significantly above the minimum of 10 percent required by the BSP.

The bank continues to be focused on providing financial services to consumers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Its consumer loan portfolio consists primarily of loans to DepEd teachers under the Automatic Payroll Deduction Scheme (APDS), pre-owned auto loans, and home mortgage loans. Working capital loans to select SME borrowers are also granted.

With prudent lending standards, the bank has kept its net non-performing loan (NPL) ratio at a level of only 0.64 percent , much lower than the thrift banking industry level of 2.2 percent. Its net interest margin (NIM), which measures the bank’s ability to make money on its deposits, is above six percent per annum.

The bank is owned and managed by a group of investors led by seasoned banker Francisco A. Dizon, former chairman of PNB and president and CEO of RCBC, with over 40 years experience in the banking industry. The bank’s treasurer is Augusto S. Gonzalez, whose family previously owned Prudential Bank, which was acquired by BPI in 2005. PR