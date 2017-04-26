DTI sets P73 million for Yolanda

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cebu has allocated P73 million this year for the rehabilitation of businesses in 16 towns in Northern Cebu devastated by super typhoon Yolanda in November 2013.

Today, DTI Cebu will launche the Yolanda Management Unit, a 39-square-meter office beside the DTI Cebu office in Cebu City. This will be the same unit, a four-person team, which will roll out the projects planned by DTI Cebu for the Yolanda-affected areas.

According to DTI-Cebu Director Maria Elena Arbon, her office is slated to open 11 more Negosyo Centers within this year as part of the trade department’s rehabilitation efforts for Northern Cebu.

“So far, we have already talked to 10 LGUs and identified the site for the NCs (Negosyo Centers). Only Pilar (in Camotes Island) has not been visited,” said Arbon.

At present, there are only five Negosyo Centers in the Yolanda corridor, located in Bogo City, Sta. Fe, Daanbantayan, San Remigio and Tuburan.

Other than the Negosyo Centers, Arbon said DTI Cebu will implement livelihood projects, shared service facilities, and green projects in the affected areas.

The 16 Yolanda-affected LGUs include Bantayan, Bogo City, Borbon, Daanbantayan, Madridejos, Medellin, Pilar, Poro, San Francisco, San Remigio, Sta. Fe, Sogod, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, and Tudela.

DTI Cebu Consumer Welfare Division Chief Zaide Bation earlier said she expects the number of business registrations to increase this year, with the trade agency’s efforts to put up more NCs.

In the first quarter of 2017, business name registrations went up by 22 percent to 4,781 from 3,919 during the same period last year.