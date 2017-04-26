Globe in talks with partners to address ‘endo’

GLOBE Telecom is currently in talks with its accredited third-party vendor partners on the regularization of all contractual employees, in support of the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole)’s campaign against all forms of illegal contractualization.

“As a sustainable organization, one of our purposes is to ensure that our people are treated right. Thus, we have requested all our accredited third-party vendor partners which are providing us with staff augmentation and managed services, to issue the regularization papers of their employees to ensure that everything is in accordance with labor laws,” said lawyer Froilan Castelo, Globe legal counsel.

Globe is working closely with Dole to comply with its requirements involving its operations. The government agency has given the company until May 16 to address any human resource-related concerns.

Dole is actively pursuing the regularization of workers in response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign promise to end the practice of continuous job contractualization. On March 16, it issued Department Order No. 174 on contracting and sub-contracting.

Since April 20, Dole said some 47,000 have been made regular employees. PR