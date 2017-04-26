Nordcham: Brexit could ‘benefit’ PH

THE Philippines stands to benefit from the effects of United Kingdom’s impending withdrawal from the European Union (EU)—commonly referred to as “Brexit” —rather than bear any adverse effects on its economy, according to the Nordic Chamber of Commerce (NordCham) of the Philippines.

NordCham executive director Joona Selin said the Philippines offers a cheaper alternative to UK businesses especially in the outsourcing industry.

“Simply from an outsourcing perspective, in the short term, it (Brexit) will probably provide more opportunities for that sector to grow here. Let’s say in more dire times, companies will be looking for more cost efficiency, which oftentimes can be found in markets like here in the Philippines in that particular sector,” he said at the sidelines of the NordCham Forum titled “Trump & Brexit- What do these mean for EU and Asean?” held at the BDO Corporate Center in Makati.

Selin added that the Philippines offers an attractive export market for British companies. “Since no country can only rely on their domestic market, in the case of the UK, they will need to look at what are their export markets and the Philippines can again enter the picture as a growth market, as an export destination,” he said.

Adjunct Professor of Singapore Management University and Copenhagen Business School, Jorgen Orstrøm Moller said members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) should take a lesson from the experience of the EU when it comes to dealing with the region’s political issues.

“Both have problems with their respective political systems. People (from both regions) need to be encouraged and convinced that the democratic system works. The EU and Asean are there to solve the problems (member-) countries cannot solve on their own” he said. “Actually, the benefits of globalization are more felt in Asia than in the US or in Europe. However, economy alone does not solve the problem. Education does.” PR