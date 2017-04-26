Wilcon posts P887 million income
WILCON Depot Inc. reported 2016 earnings of P887 million, covering the nine months of operations from April to December.
“We are pleased to announce that we finished the year strong, both in our top and bottom lines.
Our nine-month net sales reached P12.3 billion, 96.7 percent of which was generated by our depot format stores,” Mark Andrew Belo, chief financial officer, said.
WDI’s gross profit amounted to P3.3 billion for a gross margin of 26.8 percent while operating profit (or earnings before interest and tax) reached P1.04 billion for an operating margin of 8.5 percent. PR
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 27, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!