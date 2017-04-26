Wilcon posts P887 million income

WILCON Depot Inc. reported 2016 earnings of P887 million, covering the nine months of operations from April to December.

“We are pleased to announce that we finished the year strong, both in our top and bottom lines.

Our nine-month net sales reached P12.3 billion, 96.7 percent of which was generated by our depot format stores,” Mark Andrew Belo, chief financial officer, said.

WDI’s gross profit amounted to P3.3 billion for a gross margin of 26.8 percent while operating profit (or earnings before interest and tax) reached P1.04 billion for an operating margin of 8.5 percent. PR