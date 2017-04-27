13 more negosyo centers in Cebu

TO encourage entepreneurship among Cebuanos, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cebu has pledged to open 13 more Negosyo Centers in the province, bringing the total to 24 before the year ends.

With Northern Cebu chosen as the priority this year, DTI CebuDirector Maria Elena Arbon said 11 out of the 13 will be in the Yolanda-devastated towns, while the other two will be in Moalboal and Balamban.

“We want to have more Negosyo Centers in Cebu,” said Arbon, during the opening of the Yolanda Business Unit yesterday, a 39-square-meter office consisting of a four-person team who will roll out the Negosyo Centers and other projects in Northern Cebu.

Arbon said that with the presence of more Negosyo Centers, DTI Cebu will have a wider reach in the community. Likewise, she said entrepreneurs can conveniently register their businesses with DTI, which will help legitimize businesses in the informal sector.

Under Republic Act 10644, there should be one Negosyo Center in every municipality and city. Cebu has 53 municipalities and cities combined.

This means DTI Cebu has to build 29 more Negosyo Centers from 2018 onward.

Meanwhile, the creation of the Yolanda Business Unit meant the allocation of P73 million in funds for projects in 16 towns in Northern Cebu.

Arbon said P10 million will be used to build Negosyo Centers, including the salary of the business counselors as well as purchase of computers and necessary equipment; P1 million will be spent for livelihood trainings; P9 million for DTI green projects; and P53 million for shared service facilities (SSF).

With the SSF, Arbon said the trade department will give out fish dryer equipment to organized groups or cooperatives.