Call center partners with DTI

PERFORMANCE 360 Call Center and BPO Services and the Department of Trade and Industry-Cebu have collaborated to promote impact sourcing in Cebu.

The partnership covers job creation, workforce preparation, and the creation of small BPO businesses in the countryside through internet cafès, said Performance 360 Call Center and BPO Services founder Michael Cubos.

Cubos said they aim to train people in the towns and cities of Cebu on online work and freelancing, English as Second Language (ESL), virtual assistance, call center work and customer service.

They are also looking at convincing internet cafè owners to convert their facilities into outsourcing hubs or centers for BPO work.

“Cybercafé patronage in the country is already declining. In fact, it is already a dwindling business. A better way to still make use of these facilities is to convert them into businesses that have high revenue potential and can generate employment in the community,” said Cubos, who is also the president of Innovation Council of Cebu (ICC).

There at least 30 internet cafès in each town of Cebu. The province has about 44 municipalities and six component cities.