Countering cyber attacks
TO foster a secure digital financial services environment, the Monetary Board (MB) approved the amendments to existing regulations mandating BSP-supervised financial institutions (BSFIs) to adopt multi-factor authentication (MFA) techniques for certain transactions.
This is in response to the increasing propensity and sophistication of cyber-attacks involving fund transfers, payments and other transactions via online channels.
With the ongoing migration to EMV technology, cyber-attackers face reduced fraud opportunities in traditional schemes which require customers to physically present their payment cards or the so-called “card present transactions” in ATM and POS terminals.
MFA is now mandatory for those transactions considered as sensitive communications and/or high-risk such as enrollment in transactional e-services, payments and fund transfers to third parties, online remittance, account maintenance and use of payment cards in e-commerce websites, among others.
By Sept. 30, all BSFIs are expected to implement MFA. BSP
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 28, 2017.
