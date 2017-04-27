Countering cyber attacks

TO foster a secure digital financial services environment, the Monetary Board (MB) approved the amendments to existing regulations mandating BSP-supervised financial institutions (BSFIs) to adopt multi-factor authentication (MFA) techniques for certain transactions.

This is in response to the increasing propensity and sophistication of cyber-attacks involving fund transfers, payments and other transactions via online channels.

With the ongoing migration to EMV technology, cyber-attackers face reduced fraud opportunities in traditional schemes which require customers to physically present their payment cards or the so-called “card present transactions” in ATM and POS terminals.

MFA is now mandatory for those transactions considered as sensitive communications and/or high-risk such as enrollment in transactional e-services, payments and fund transfers to third parties, online remittance, account maintenance and use of payment cards in e-commerce websites, among others.

By Sept. 30, all BSFIs are expected to implement MFA. BSP