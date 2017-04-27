New guidelines for cement
THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has issued revised rules on cement importation, tightening safety standards to ensure consumer welfare and protection. Department Administrative Order (DAO) No. 1702 indicates new guidelines for the mandatory certification of cement imports.
The new DAO details revised guidelines for Portland Cement and Blended Hydraulic Cement with Pozzolan.
It also requires the application of the Philippine Standards licenses on foreign producers of cement imports and ICC on cement imports, and setting of a required minimum paid capitalization of P20 million for all cement importers to weed out fly-by-night entities.
It also requires cement importers to post a surety bond of 10 percent of the declared value of the imported cement in Philippine pesos. PR
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 28, 2017.
