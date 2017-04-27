A succession plan is a long process

EVERY family member must confront the reality of succession planning in a family-owned enterprise, no matter how difficult it is.

A succession plan requires time and resources to prepare, as well as the commitment and cooperation of all family members to avoid family feuds.

That’s why a family business coach, Prof. Eric Soriano, will share his expertise honed through coaching hundreds of Asean companies in succession planning in a two-day seminar-workshop, where he will be joined by Manny Estrella, a sales consultant and an expert in practical selling, who will talk about salesmanship in family business.

On May 19 and 20, Prof. Soriano will hold the seminar “Family Business Success Stories: Appointing a successor is just the beginning of a long journey” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Sports Club, Cebu Business Park. However, prior to Prof. Eric’s talk on May 19, Estrella, will discuss how family enterprises can increase and hit sales targets this year by knowing the basics of sales and selling and how consumers think, and making this knowledge work for their businesses.

The seminar fee for the two-day seminar, which covers materials, snacks and lunch, is P8,900 per participant.

Prof. Soriano offers family business owners and entrepreneurs many take-home values from select cases of succession planning, which they can apply to their family businesses. In the afternoon session, he presents and discusses the succession planning of family businesses that succeeded and other companies that failed. Further, Prof. Soriano and Mr. Estrella will give free consultations at the end of each seminar.

Aside from being an author of two books on Asean family businesses and a professor of marketing and family governance at the Ateneo Graduate School of Business, Prof. Soriano is a National Agora awardee for marketing excellence. He is currently the executive director of Wong+Bernstein Advisory Group, which provides professional, technology-based and support services. He pursued post graduate education on Asean family business and strategy at the National University of Singapore Business School.

Estrella has worked with almost all real estate property developers in the country as sales head and vice president for vertical and horizontal projects. Currently, he is a senior sales advisor handling various sales and marketing consultancy for industrial and consumer goods and real estate projects. He has a business administration degree and a post graduate degree in urban and regional planning at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

To reserve seats, call Cherryl at (02) 556-9707 or 0915-910-8686 or email info@octopusbranding.net. PR