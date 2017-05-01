AboitizLand moves HQ to Taguig City

GEARING for a Luzon expansion, homegrown developer AboitizLand is pushing through with its plan of moving its headquarters from Cebu City to Taguig in Manila by June.

Andoni Aboitiz, AboitizLand president, said the transfer of the company’s headquarters to Metro Manila signals the direction of the developer in the coming years.

AboitizLand, the property unit of holding firm Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc., will join its Aboitiz affiliate companies in its headquarters in NAC Tower in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Its biggest venture in Luzon is the full acquisition of Lima Land Inc., the owner and operator of a 485-hectare industrial park, Lima Technology Center, in Lipa, Malvar in Batangas.

Aboitiz said the company has also launched Seafront Residences, its first residential project outside Cebu. The beachside residential development is located in San Juan, Batangas.

While AboitizLand traces its roots to Cebu for more than 20 years, the executive said the company is left with three large-scale properties in the province. The expansion in Luzon will allow the developer to push for bigger projects, including plans to develop 83.2 hectares of land in different areas in Luzon, specifically in Batangas, Nueva Ecija, and Tarlac, as announced by the company last year.

In Cebu, AboitizLand has a 300-hectare property in the town of Balamban where the newly-launched Foressa Mountain Town, a residential project, will stand.

There is also Gatewalk Central, its joint venture with Ayala Land Inc., for the development of a 17.5-hectare estate in Subangdaku, Mandaue City to a mixed-use project that will house office spaces, condominiums and a shopping mall. The last one is a 400-hectare property in the town of Liloan.

Overall, in the last 20 years, the property developer has built 23 communities, industrial, residential, and commercial combined, in more than 612 hectares of land in Cebu.

Meanwhile, fellow homegrown developer Cebu Landmasters Inc (CLI) chief operations officer Franco Soberano previously said the company has no plans yet to transfer its headquarters in Metro Manila, following its initial public offering (IPO) plan, since their core areas for expansion are still in the Visayas and Mindanao.

CLI president Jose Soberano said they hope to have the IPO on the second week of May. At present, the company is awaiting approval from the Philippine Stock Exhange (PSE) board.