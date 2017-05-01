Actual texts for advice on your virtual business

IN the digital age, jobs are no longer confined in an office or a building. One can work anytime and anywhere with a laptop and a stable internet connection. These online jobs are paid well too, for most.

For Ruben Licera, “virtualpreneurship” is making waves in the digital space. While he started his career as an advertising specialist in Manila and eventually transitioned to blogging, the 36-year-old “virtualpreneur” has started his own digital marketing agency based in Cebu City.

No longer just a place for research, communications, and leisure, the internet has become a viable and lucrative tool to find jobs or start a business.

For young and emerging “virtualpreneurs”, Licera recommends the following books:

“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki was first released in 1997 and is a bestselling guide to financial literacy. It deviates from some of the conventional wisdom on financial management and explains, instead, Kiyosaki’s advice on how to think about and take care of one’s money.

“The Millionaire Messenger” by Brendon Burchard posits that you can get rich by sharing what you know and being an expert in your field. It comes with his 10-step program that “ordinary” people can follow to become an authority and expert in their chosen field.

Tim Ferris’ “Four-Hour Work Week” is a timely book that teaches you the know-how on starting a business and automating it. Licera said this helped enlighten him on starting his online marketing venture.

“Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill is a journalist’s perspective after studying 500 rich individuals over 20 years and putting his insights into 13 actionable principles.

“The E-Myth Revisited” by Michael Gerber asserts that ordinary people working with extraordinary systems create extraordinary results. It is with these “extraordinary systems” that businesses are able to bring their company to a new level.