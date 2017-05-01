Congressman questions tax amnesty proposals

THE chairman of the House committee on good government and public accountability has rejected calls for Congress to pass a new amnesty law for the benefit of corporations and individuals with unpaid tax obligations in prior years.

“Strong enforcement is the best strategy to ensure full compliance with our tax laws, and the grant of amnesties every now and then is totally inconsistent with tough application,” said Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel.

He made the statement after the Bureau of Internal Revenue filed a P9.5-billion tax-dodging case against cigarette manufacturer Mighty Corp., whom it accused of using counterfeit cigarette tax stamps to avoid excise taxes. Pimentel warned that a tax amnesty would only benefit a few wealthy individuals and large corporations, at the expense of tax compliance, and would send mixed signals. PR