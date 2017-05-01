DOT’s Teo to visit Bohol

TO help promote Bohol as a safe destination, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo is scheduled to visit the province’s famous tourist sites and attractions and hold a dialogue with tourism stakeholders this week.

Teo’s visit aims “to prove to the world that despite the recent unfortunate events and travel advisories issued, Bohol is still a safe place to visit and never fails to charm its guests and visitors.”

The secretary will also speak with different tourism stakeholders of Bohol and assure them of the DOT’s support in these trying times. Moreover, she will discuss the DOT’s plans and programs, especially on strengthening the tourism sector.

Bohol’s tourism industry was shaken when the US Embassy issued on April 9 a travel warning for Bohol and Cebu over possible kidnapping by terrorist groups. The industry was further put at risk over issues on safety and security after a clash erupted between government troops and members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in a village in Inabanga last April 11 and another clash in Clarin 11 days after.

Aside from the US, at least six other countries have issued similar travel warnings.

Last April 25, Bohol Gov. Edgar Chatto and lawyer Lucas Nunag, chairman of the Provincial Tourism Council, issued an advisory assuring the public that Bohol, especially the tourism zones, remains “very peaceful and free from threats from ASG.”

“The private stakeholders of the Bohol tourism industry and the Provincial Government of Bohol declare Bohol as a totally safe place to visit,” read the advisory.

Chatto pointed out that the area where the ASG attempted to operate (Inabanga) is far from the “tourism zone” like the beach resorts of Panglao and destinations in the Bohol Countryside Tour like the Chocolate Hills in Carmen and the Loboc River Cruise. It is also far from the Tagbilaran Airport and Tagbilaran City Wharf.