Jewelry designer expands to Cebu

ASIDE from investing in the stock market, a jeweler from Zamboanga City is encouraging Cebuanos, particularly young professionals, to also start investing in gold jewelry as its value appreciates.

Candice Yu-Yap, owner of Oro Italia Fine Jewelry, said that more than its glitter, gold jewelry is valued as an investment vehicle.

“Gold’s value appreciates. Buying jewelry can be a good form of investment, which one can use in time of need in the future,” said Yap, who opened her first store expansion in the Visayas last month, specifically in the Ayala Center Cebu’s new wing.

She encouraged young professionals to diversify their investments and include gold in their list. Gone are the days when these luxury pieces were limited to the upper class. Jewelry has become more accessible to consumers, said Yap.

“This just means that anyone can now own a piece of jewelry... owning jewelry should not only be an exclusive status symbol for the select few,” she said.

Yap added that she sees Cebu as an important market given the province’s expanding middle-income class and the presence of high-paying industries like IT-BPO.

She said companies can also use jewelry as corporate giveaways or tokens to employees.

Oro Italia Fine Jewelry was established in Manila in 2001 when Yap started selling jewelry wholesale.

Seeing a good market demand, she opened her first store in her home in Zamboanga City in 2006.

According to Yap, her jewelry collection has affordable yet elegant pieces, with some items that are personalized and intricately designed.

“I also design jewelry and send them to my business partner in Milan for production,” she said.

Oro Italia’s line includes Italian gold, Chinese gold, Japanese gold, Saudi gold, diamonds, other precious stones, and South Sea pearls.

To encourage young Filipinos to buy jewelry as an investment, Yap said that Oro Italia also gives discounts to cash buyers and offers layaway plans with zero interest for up to two years for those using credit cards.

Oro Italia Fine Jewelry has three branches in Zamboanga City and three branches in Davao City.