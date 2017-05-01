R&D to match Industry and Academe

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) is urging its members to engage in greater collaboration with the academe in the field of research and development (R&D) and in job generation for the first batch of K+12 graduates.

CCCI trustee Fr. Dionisio Miranda, SVD, reminded business owners on Thursday that in the next couple of years, companies will be sourcing their entry-level jobs from the K+12 and not from college, a shift that requires adjustment and preparation for both parties.

He said that starting next year, the industry will see an overhaul in academic programs offered in universities but warned that if both sectors fail to engage in deeper and greater collaboration, an industry-academe skills mismatch will continue to linger.

Miranda said that skills matching between the industry and the academe is already gaining traction but noted that a lot more work should be done due to the changing landscape in business and human resource requirements.

“There should be a greater connect. I’d like to signal to the business community, for your own future, you have to engage the academe and shake them out of their current frame of mind,” said Miranda during the press conference of CCCI’s Cebu Business Month 2017 launching in Marco Polo Plaza Cebu.

Research and development

One area that both sectors could collaborate is on research and development.

Department of Trade and Industry-Cebu Provincial Director Ma. Elena Arbon said now is the best time to go into research and development, citing the huge budget allotted by the government for R&D projects.

“There is big budget but I think the problem is on ideas. A lot of people still think that invention is for scientists when, in fact, it is a multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary thing,” said Arbon, who is also the co-chairperson of CBM’s IT-BPO committee.

The DTI official said they are exploring the possibility of mounting a “cross-pollination” program that would link all sectors to boost R&D activities in Cebu. Arbon said this will be part of the DTI Cebu startup ecosystem development programs.

“I am still in the process of conceptualizing it and bringing in potential partners,” she said.

Competitiveness

The Philippines slid to 83rd out of 138 countries in terms of technological readiness, according to the Global Competitiveness Report 2016-2017 published by the World Economic Forum (WEF), from 68th in the 2015-2016 edition. In terms of innovation, the country’s ranking also declined to 62 from 48th in the previous report.

The WEF report assessed the competitiveness of countries based on a number of key indicators categorized under 12 pillars.

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) said investments in science and technology (S&T), including R&D, must expand to around two percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) annually if the government hopes to become a first-world country.

Unfortunately, government data showed the country’s S&T spending is considered the lowest in Southeast Asia. Neighbors, like Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, usually invest close to two percent of their GDP for their R&D efforts.

Based on the report “Compendium of Science and Technology,” prepared by the Department of Science and Technology, the government said R&D expenditures of both the private and the public sectors have not even reached one percent.

Neda Director General Ernesto Pernia said it is imperative for the Philippines to ensure expenditure for R&D activities be raised at a level at par with its Asean neighbors.

He said this is in keeping with the government’s goal of becoming an “active player” in the global-knowledge economy.

Among the countries in Asean, Singapore had the highest ratio of gross R&D expenditures (GERD) to GDP and number of researchers per million at 2.1 percent and 7,252 researchers, respectively. Malaysia came second with a GERD-to-GDP ratio of 1.13 percent and 2,593 researchers per million.