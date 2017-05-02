Firms urged: Train and hire

THE Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) 7 is urging business and manufacturing firms in Cebu to train people and absorb them to reduce the unemployment rate of 4.6 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

Dole 7 Director Elias Cayanong cited the case of Wellmade Motors and Development Corp., which trained students and absorbed them after they acquired their skills.

The company, owned by businessman Philip Tan, also employs persons with disabilities (PWD), who compose five percent of the total work force.

“We should be kindhearted to all our workers, especially if they are producing more than what we expect,” Tan said.

Tan, a past president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), is also a member of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) representing the management.

“Giving more wages to workers is based on value. Create your value and you will get a raise in pay,” Tan said.

Tan said productivity is the best measure used in raising the wages of workers.

On the other hand, Cayanong said the rise in unemployment rate can be attributed to migration of people in Cebu who are looking for job opportunities.

Cayanong added that the problem now is that even if there are many companies hiring, there is a mismatch between the jobs and the applicants.

“We realized that there must be more trainings that will fit the jobs needed by the companies. It would be better if these companies which are conduits of the trainings will absorb them,” Cayanong said.