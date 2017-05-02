New tools to entice young investors

THE stock brokerage business of the Metrobank Group is banking on newly launched online investment tools to capture new investors among millennials.

First Metro Securities Brokerage Corp. (First Metro Securities) introduced to Cebu its FundsMart and Margin Account at Liv Superclub in Mandaue City, sending a message that the company is aggressively wooing younger investors.

According to Mhelvin Abajon, department head for institutional sales and business development, there is a some participation of millennials in the capital market at less than 20 percent. However, this rapidly expanding segment shows high potential in terms of growth.

“We are targeting the younger investor crowd, as they are the market who are into digital technology. They are the market who puts a premium on ease and convenience,” said First Metro Securities president Gonzalo Ordoñez.

Of the financial products now accessible to millennials, the equity fund is a popular product because of its higher returns despite the high risk involved, said Rabboni Francis Arjonillo, president of First Metro Investment Corp. He added this fund fits the millennials, as they have longer time to grow their investments.

“Millennials are inherently adventurous. They are interested more in higher returns despite the high risk. They are also interested in longer term growth,” he said. An equity fund is a mutual fund that invests principally in stocks.

Ordoñez is confident they will be able to bring in new investors among millennials, citing the affordability and accessibility of participating in the capital economy, plus the presence of investment products that are now tailor-fit to the life goals of every investor.

“Whatever your investment goal, whatever your risk appetite, we have a fund suited for you,” said Arjonillo.

FundsMart allows an investor to invest in more than 25 peso-denominated mutual funds from six fund houses. The facility integrated within the trading platform of First Metro Securities provides an investor access to tools for analyzing, screening and comparing the funds.

Margin trading account, on the other hand, lets investors borrow funds using existing shareholdings as collateral. The investors will then deploy the funds to purchase more stocks online and expand their portfolios.

The officials also introduced to Cebuanos its enhanced mobile app that allows investors to view real-time data, check positions and balances, view charts with technical indicators, and create watch lists, among others. The free app is availabe for Android and iOS users.

To address the government’s call for financial inclusion, Ordoñez said First Metro Securities is beefing up its financial literacy programs across the country to encourage more Filipinos to become investors.