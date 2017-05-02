PLDT taps Uber to augment fleet management | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

PLDT taps Uber to augment fleet management

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

PLDT taps Uber to augment fleet management

Tuesday, May 02, 2017

PLDT is going digital in its fleet management by tapping ride-sharing company Uber to supply transportation services to its employees.

Under Uber for Business, sales personnel of PLDT and its subsidiaries Smart and Voyager Innovations Inc. are given an Uber for Business accounts which is linked to a central payment account where their fares are automatically charged.

This means the employees do not need to shell out personal money and ask for reimbursement later on.

Eric Alberto, PLDT executive vice-president and chief revenue officer, said this digital pivot makes PLDT the country’s first and biggest conglomerate to use digital solutions to augment its fleet management.Uber for Business is currently on a pilot test-run among PLDT, Smart and Voyager employees, and will later be rolled out to a larger base. PR

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 03, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments