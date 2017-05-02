PLDT taps Uber to augment fleet management

PLDT is going digital in its fleet management by tapping ride-sharing company Uber to supply transportation services to its employees.

Under Uber for Business, sales personnel of PLDT and its subsidiaries Smart and Voyager Innovations Inc. are given an Uber for Business accounts which is linked to a central payment account where their fares are automatically charged.

This means the employees do not need to shell out personal money and ask for reimbursement later on.

Eric Alberto, PLDT executive vice-president and chief revenue officer, said this digital pivot makes PLDT the country’s first and biggest conglomerate to use digital solutions to augment its fleet management.Uber for Business is currently on a pilot test-run among PLDT, Smart and Voyager employees, and will later be rolled out to a larger base. PR