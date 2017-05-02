Security Bank records P2.8 billion profit in first quarter | SunStar

Tuesday, May 02, 2017

SECURITY Bank Corp. posted P2.8 billion in net income in the first quarter of 2017.

The bank’s loan book grew 28 percent year-on-year to P305 billion.

Wholesale loans increased 26 percent while consumer loans grew 51 percent.

The bank’s asset quality remained healthy, with net non-performing loan (NPL) ratio at 0.14 percent, lower than the 0.29 percent a year ago.

Deposits increased 34 percent to P379 billion. Total assets stood at P729 billion, up by 41 percent.

Security Bank president and chief executive officer Alfonso Salcedo, Jr. said the bank has been able to manage the cost-to-income ratio in the midst of heavy investments in branch network, information technology and people. PR

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 03, 2017.

