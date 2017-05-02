UTrade partners with MLhuillier for fund payments
Tuesday, May 02, 2017
UTrade by Unicapital Securities Inc. and MLhuillier have signed a partnership to provide better and more convenient fund transfers for stock investors worldwide.
The partnership allows potential investors to open and fund their UTrade accounts as well as receive payments over-the-counter in any of the more than 2,184 MLhuillier branches across the Philippines as well as in the 16 branches in the US. PR
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 03, 2017.
