UTrade partners with MLhuillier for fund payments | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

UTrade partners with MLhuillier for fund payments

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

UTrade partners with MLhuillier for fund payments

Tuesday, May 02, 2017

UTrade by Unicapital Securities Inc. and MLhuillier have signed a partnership to provide better and more convenient fund transfers for stock investors worldwide.

The partnership allows potential investors to open and fund their UTrade accounts as well as receive payments over-the-counter in any of the more than 2,184 MLhuillier branches across the Philippines as well as in the 16 branches in the US. PR

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 03, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments