Caberte: Take notes from Hawaii

HAWAII, a group of islands in the Pacific that shares a close resemblance to the natural wonders of the Philippines, has done well in rural tourism, one thing the Philippines can take inspiration from, said a government official.

In a Sustainable Tourism forum yesterday at the Golden Prince Hotel in Cebu City, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) 7 Director Asteria Caberte shared how Hawaii’s tourism, especially rural attractions, contributed to tourism growth of the islands.

“Tourism arrivals to the Hawaiian Islands have grown dramatically in recent decades. This growth is accompanied by global challenges in leisure tourism interests and motivations,” said Caberte, who was recently sent by the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) for a study mission to Hawaii.

In 2016, Hawaii welcomed 8.94 million tourists. The Philippines registered 5.97 million tourists during the same period.

Oahu, the third largest island in Hawaii, and although most populated, also has rural tourism attractions like waterfalls, beaches, and hiking and adventure sites.

Caberte said there is an increasing number of tourism activities and attractions in rural areas to meet the demand of a growing number of travelers who are looking for alternatives to mass tourism. Caberte described them as the “venturers” who are intellectually curious, travel more frequently, spend readily on their wants, take longer trips, and prefer unique, underdeveloped destinations that have “native charm.”

As Hawaii’s rural communities gain more interest from international travelers, Caberte said small roadside restaurants, food trucks, fruit stands and shops, as well as adventure activities, equipment vendors, small hotels and alternative accommodations have sprouted in the area.

With this trend, opportunities in terms of entrepreneurship and jobs become available.

However, she said rural tourism also bears challenges, including traffic and business congestion as well as the risk of environment degradation.

Caberte commends Hawaiian authorities and private establishments for managing its natural wonders and resources.

In Central Visayas, the province of Bohol has the biggest potential for rural tourism, but this has to be sustainable.

“Tourism organizations must respond to effectively compete and act responsibly. The long-term health and growth of tourism depends on sustainable business practices,” she said.

For Caberte, sustainable tourism means resources are being utilized wisely in the present and for the future, and its benefits are equitably shared by all stakeholders. Sustainable tourism also respects the local heritage, culture, and the environment. While rural tourism is a growing trend, she added, this will not bring down traditional destinations, as there remain travelers who prefer the latter.