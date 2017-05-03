Exclusion from 0% VAT sought

PHILIPPINE Economic Zone Authority (Peza) Director General Charito Plaza is lobbying for the exclusion of its accredited buildings and locations from the removal of the zero-percent VAT rating.

Plaza, who was the keynote speaker at a forum organized by Colliers International last April 27 in Makati City, said the additional incentives Peza provides will benefit cities with economic zones because these can now become “vibrant cities.” The zero percent VAT rating serves as as a major incentive for locators and investors.

Plaza discussed Peza’s plans under her leadership and addressed questions from industry stakeholders. Present at the forum were 100 top-level executives from real estate developers and business process outsourcing companies.

Regarding delays in applications, she said most of these are bureaucratic in nature and clarified that there are no plans to stop issuing Peza accreditations in Metro Manila. There are some 40 Peza applications pending before the Office of the President, but she assured that she personally follows up on these to fast track the approval.

As for online gambling, she maintains her opposition against such companies posing as BPO in Peza-proclaimed buildings. She said Peza will free these buildings from illegitimate gaming companies availing of Peza incentives.

“Peza will continue with its branded kind of service,” she assured those present.

Other plans in the coming the years include the establishment of mineral processing economic zones, tourism economic zones, Halal hubs and production zones, and island cities.

In a statement, Colliers International said it “expects more Peza proclaimed buildings in the next quarters of the year.”

“This eventually will lead to an even more robust Metro Manila office market.”