Aboitiz Power earns P4.4 billion in first quarter

ABOITIZ Power Corp. (AboitizPower) recorded an increase of 13 percent year-on-year (YoY) in beneficial earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter ending March 31, from P9.5 billion to P10.8 billion.

Increased interest expense and depreciation narrowed the growth at the core net income level to four percent YoY, from P4.8 billion to P5.0 billion.

The company recognized non-recurring losses of P577 million (versus last year’s gain of P242 million) from foreign exchange losses on the revaluation of dollar-denominated liabilities and mark-to-market of derivatives.

These one-off losses brought AboitizPower’s net income for the first quarter of 2017 to P4.4 billion, which is 13 percent lower YoY. PR