CCCI seeks nominees

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) will culminate the Cebu Business Month with the annual awarding of outstanding entrepreneurs in the Grand Chamber Awards and Fellowship Night on June 30.

The Grand Chamber Awards and Fellowship Night is an annual recognition of individuals, entrepreneurs, families, companies and institutions who have the exemplary contribution to the economic growth and development of Cebu.

The 2017 Grand Chamber Awards is comprised of five categories: Entrepreneur of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Institution, Small Business Entrepreneur Countryside Entrepreneur, and Young Entrepreneur.

The Entrepreneur of the Year award recognizes vital contributions of leaders and catalysts of change that built and sustained world-class businesses for at least 10 years in operation as of December 2016. The business in this category serves as a testament to the significant contribution to Cebu’s vibrant economy.

The award for Corporate Social Responsibility Institutionrecognizes companies or institutions that also makes business responsive to the needs of the society, where sustainability is embedded into the core of business operations to create a shared value for business and the community. The company must be in the industry for at least five years.

The Small Business Entrepreneur award recognizes a small business with a capitalization of P3 million to P15 million, and has demonstrated outstanding accomplishments. The company must have been in operation for at least three years as of December 2016.

The award for Countryside Entrepreneur recognizes an entrepreneurs doing business outside Metro Cebu (towns beyond Danao City in Northern Cebu, and Carcar City in Southern Cebu), who has demonstrated outstanding accomplishments in his/her own field of business, providing employment and business growth in the area where his business is located. The company must have been in operation for at least five years as of December 2016.

The Young Entrepreneur award recognizes an entrepreneur, less than 35 years old, who has demonstrated exceptional acumen and outstanding accomplishments in his field of business. The company must have been in operation for at least five years as of December 2016.

Nominees must be an owner or manager of a private or a publicly-listed company who is primarily responsible for the recent performance of a company. He or she must be an active member of top management for a company that has been in operation for at least five years.

Nominations are open to CCCI members and non-members. Self-nomination is encouraged.

Submission of nominations will be until May 19. PR