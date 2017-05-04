UnionBank chooses green energy | SunStar

Thursday, May 04, 2017

UNIONBANK became one of the country’s first financial institutions to “go green,” after its headquarters in the Ortigas Central Business District shifted its power source to clean and renewable energy through AboitizPower’s Cleanergy brand.

In a ceremony last April 19, UnionBank chairman and CEO Justo A. Ortiz said the company is proud to have its long-standing commitment to the environment translated into a push for renewable energy to support its offices and operations.

Ortiz, together with AboitizPower president and COO Antonio R. Moraza, unveiled the symbolic marker at the UnionBank Plaza in Ortigas to show that the building is now “Cleanergized.”

The power for UnionBank Plaza will come from AboitizPower’s 420-MW MakBan geothermal power plant in Laguna and Batangas. PR

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 05, 2017.

