Almirante: Non-entitlement to separation pay

RESPONDENT Renante J. Obra was employed by petitioner Holcim Philippines Inc. as packhouse operator in its La Union plant for 19 years.

On July 10, 2013, he was about to exit petitioner’s Gate 2, when the security guard on duty asked him to submit himself and the backpack he was carrying for inspection. Respondent refused and confided to the guard that he has a piece of scrap electric wire in his bag. He requested the guard not to report the incident to the management. When his request to bring the scrap wire outside the company premises was refused, he immediately went back to return the wire where he took it.

After observing due process, petitioner dismissed respondent on Aug. 8, 2013 for serious misconduct. The Court of Appeals (CA), in affirming the ruling of the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC), pointed out that petitioner failed to prove that it prohibited its employees from taking scrap materials outside the company premises. It found that respondent’s acts only constituted a lapse of judgment, which does not amount to serious misconduct. It further affirmed the finding of the NLRC awarding separation pay to respondent in lieu of reinstatement due to strained relations between the parties. Is the award justified?

Ruling: No.

In this case, the Court cannot sustain the award of separation pay in lieu of respondent’s reinstatement on the bare allegation of the existence of “strained relations” between him and the petitioner. It is settled that the doctrine on “strained relations” cannot be applied indiscriminately since every labor dispute almost invariably results in “strained relations;” otherwise, reinstatement can never be possible simply because some hostility is engendered between the parties as a result of their disagreement. It is imperative, therefore, that strained relations be demonstrated as a fact and adequately supported by substantial evidence showing that the relationship between the employer and the employee is indeed strained as a necessary consequence of the judicial controversy.

Unfortunately, the Court failed to find the factual basis for the award of separation pay to herein respondent. The NLRC decision did not state the facts which demonstrate that reinstatement is no longer a feasible option that could have justified the alternative relief of granting separation pay. Hence, reinstatement cannot be barred, especially, as in this case, when the employee has not indicated an aversion to returning to work, or does not occupy a position of trust and confidence in, or has no say in the operation of the employer’s business.

As priorly stated, respondent had expressed remorse over the incident and had asked to be given the chance to correct his mistake. He had also prayed for a lower penalty than dismissal, especially considering his lack of intent to steal, and his unblemished record of 19 years of employment with petitioner. All these clearly indicate his willingness to continue in the employ of petitioner and to redeem himself. Considering further that respondent did not occupy a position of trust and confidence and that his taking of the scrap wire did not relate to the performance of his work as packhouse operator, his reinstatement remains a viable remedy. The award of separation pay, therefore, being a mere exception to the rule, finds no application herein. Accordingly, he should be reinstated to his former position.

Meanwhile, anent the propriety of awarding backwages, the Court observes that respondent’s transgression - even if not deserving of the ultimate penalty of dismissal - warrants the denial of the said award x x x.

Having established that respondent’s dismissal was too harsh a penalty for attempting to take a piece of scrap wire that was already for disposal and, hence, practically of no value, and considering that petitioner was in good faith when it dismissed respondent for his misconduct, the Court deems it proper to order the reinstatement of respondent to his former position but without backwages. Respondent was not entirely faultless and therefore, should not profit from a wrongdoing. (Perlas-Bernabe, J.; SC 1st Division, Holcim Philippines, Inc. vs. Renante J. Obra, G.R. No. 220998, August 8, 2016).