Globe lauds 5 lgus for support | SunStar

Friday, May 05, 2017

GLOBE Telecom lauded five local government units in Visayas and Mindanao for making it easier for telcos to establish telecommunication facilities, including cell sites, in their localities.

Globe general counsel Froilan Castelo identified Cagayan De Oro, Davao, Mandaue, Bacolod and Dumaguete as city LGUs that have cooperated with them.

In a statement, Globe said bureaucratic red tape causes significant delays in securing various permits from the local government units concerned relating to the construction of telco infrastructure such as cell sites, which hampers deployment of cell sites and other facilities necessary to improve customer experience, particularly in mobile data. PR

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 06, 2017.

