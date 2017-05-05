SM Prime net income up 13% | SunStar

SM Prime net income up 13%

Friday, May 05, 2017

SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SM Prime) reported a net income growth of 13 percent to P6.6 billion from P5.8 billion last year.

This was on the back of a 12-percent growth in consolidated revenues to P20.5 billion from P18.2 billion.

Overall operating income increased by 14 percent to P9.6 billion from P8.4 billion in the same period.

The growth was largely due to rental revenues from mall expansions in the past two years, as well as higher real estate sales and construction accomplishments of residential projects since 2014.

SM Prime currently has 60 shopping malls in the Philippines and seven in China. PR

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 06, 2017.

