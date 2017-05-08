Benz ‘flying doctor’ in cebu city today

A special service clinic is set from May 8 to 12 as Ashley Giles, Daimler Southeast Asia technical market support specialist comes to Manila and Cebu to conduct a thorough inspection and give customers a solid understanding of the current integral condition of their vehicle.

Giles carries with him a solid 13 years of experience with Mercedes-Benz. He is also a Daimler-certified trainer with expertise in diagnosis, problem solving and analysis across the entire vehicle line and associated systems both electrical and mechanic.

In celebration of the AMG 50th Anniversary, clients may pre-arrange a schedule with Giles for a one-on-one diagnosis of their AMG cars for free. Customers may contact their service advisor for an appointment.

He will be at Globalstar Motors Inc. in Nivel Hills today and tomorrow. He will be in Metro Manila Wednesday and Thursday, and will spend his last day in Muntinlupa.

“It is part of our commitment to provide quality aftersales service to our customers through programs like this that showcase the continuous pursuit of excellence in our processes and our people,” sid Rommel Santos, vice president for aftersales of Auto Nation Group Inc., the general distributor of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the Philippines. (PR)