Casa Mira: First housing in Naga
REAL estate developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) is building 3,200 economic subdivision units in this booming industrial hub in southern Metro Cebu.
"Casa Mira South aims to give more to the Filipino family," said CLI president and chief executive officer Joe Soberano.
Casa Mira South will be located in a 32-hectare property showcasing a modern Filipino theme with traditional Filipino architecture incorporated in the house designs.
"As the city centers begin to crowd, a place in the periphery gives your family a breath of fresh air and a more relaxing place to call your home," said Soberano, who explained that over 40 percent of the subdivision is open space.
Just 14 kilometers from the South Road Properties, Casa Mira South is 30 minutes by car from SM Seaside and the establishments sprouting around it. Naga City is home to the South General Hospital, schools, a historic church, fast food stores, a museum and a modern public library and an Olympic-size pool.
"For a price range of just P1.3-1.8 million, you can get more for your family in the first subdivision in the City of Naga," said Soberano. (PR)
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 08, 2017.
