Chinabank posts 6% growth in Q1 net income

CHINA Banking Corp. posted a six-percent growth in net income to P1.47 billion in the first three months of 2017 on the back of strong growth in lending and core fee-based income.

Operating income reached P5.66 billion, up seven percent compared to same period last year.

Net interest income rose 14 percent to P4.47 billion, driven by the 16 percent growth in gross loan portfolio.

Non-interest income (excluding trading gains) grew by 22 percent to P1.08 billion from the gain in service charges, fees from bancassurance, investment banking and trust, as well as income from asset sales.

Core recurring income (operating income excluding trading gains) was up 15 percent to P5.55 billion from P4.80 billion in the first quarter of 2016. PR