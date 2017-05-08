‘Crimson’ Summer
FROM one paradise island to the next, that’s how summer is going to be when one stays at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan until June 30. For every two-night Summer Daze booking at the resort, guests will get the chance to win a three-day, two-night stay with breakfast and land transfers to and from Caticlan's Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay, which is expected to open on September 2017.
To qualify, book a Crimson Mactan Summer Daze package, inclusive of buffet breakfast for two adults and two children. Summer Daze package starts at P7,900 for an overnight stay in a Deluxe Room, and three-days-two-nights packages start at P14,000. (PR)
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 08, 2017.
