‘Crimson’ Summer | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

‘Crimson’ Summer

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

‘Crimson’ Summer

Monday, May 08, 2017

FROM one paradise island to the next, that’s how summer is going to be when one stays at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan until June 30. For every two-night Summer Daze booking at the resort, guests will get the chance to win a three-day, two-night stay with breakfast and land transfers to and from Caticlan's Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay, which is expected to open on September 2017.

To qualify, book a Crimson Mactan Summer Daze package, inclusive of buffet breakfast for two adults and two children. Summer Daze package starts at P7,900 for an overnight stay in a Deluxe Room, and three-days-two-nights packages start at P14,000. (PR)

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 08, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments