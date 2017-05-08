EDC reports 24% rise in recurring net income | SunStar

EDC reports 24% rise in recurring net income

Monday, May 08, 2017

ENERGY Development Corp. (EDC) reported a consolidated recurring net income attributable to equity holders (RNIA) of the parent of P3.25 billion for the first quarter of 2017.

This is 24 percent higher than the P2.63 billion that was posted during the same period last year.

Consolidated revenues also increased by six percent to P61 billion in the first quarter of 2017.

The improved performance was primarily driven by higher average prices from its key geothermal units and by the increase in generation volumes of its Unified Leyte geothermal plants and Burgos wind farm (9.8 percent and 39.4 percent, respectively). PR

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 09, 2017.

