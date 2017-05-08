EDC reports 24% rise in recurring net income
ENERGY Development Corp. (EDC) reported a consolidated recurring net income attributable to equity holders (RNIA) of the parent of P3.25 billion for the first quarter of 2017.
This is 24 percent higher than the P2.63 billion that was posted during the same period last year.
Consolidated revenues also increased by six percent to P61 billion in the first quarter of 2017.
The improved performance was primarily driven by higher average prices from its key geothermal units and by the increase in generation volumes of its Unified Leyte geothermal plants and Burgos wind farm (9.8 percent and 39.4 percent, respectively). PR
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 09, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!