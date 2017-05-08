Filipino Homes opens branch in Mandaue City

CITING Mandaue City’s promising real estate landscape, property listing site Filipino Homes has expanded to Cebu’s industrial hub.

The Mandaue office, located at the J Centre Mall, is a Filipino Homes franchise of Skyscraper Realty, a Cebu-based startup brokerage firm that specializes in condominium sales owned by Gaylord Tingzon. The new branch, which was formally opened yesterday, is the 22nd Filipino Homes facility in the country and the eigth in Cebu.

“With the widespread construction boom happening in the country, Mandaue is developing into more than just the industrial capital of Cebu. Over the years, Mandaue’s economic growth has exponentially surged in terms of construction and property development,” the company said in a statement.

Mandaue City will be home to two of the biggest coming master-planned communities in Cebu–the 17.5-hectare Gatewalk Central, a joint venture of Ayala Land Inc. and AboitizLand, and the 20-hectare Mandani Bay of Hongkong Land and Taft Properties.

Skycraper Realty’s franchise of Filipino Homes will allow it to access the latter’s network of real estate projects through Leuterio Realty, as well as its six ancilliary services--Car Savers, Live Eye, Build and Sell, Hotels and Rentals, Insurance Savers, Happywebs and Travel Savers.

Filipino Homes is a network of 13,000 agents amd has offices in Cagayan de Oro, Butuan, Metro Manila, General Santos, Iloilo, and Cebu, among others.

In Cebu, it has offices in Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu City in Capitol area and Osmeña Blvd., Talisay City, Carcar City, and Liloan.

Anthony Leuterio, Filipino Homes president and chief executive officer, said the country’s construction and real estate sectors will continue to flourish over the next nine years, supported by the infrastructure projects of the Duterte administration.

Leuterio said Filipino Homes currently markets and sells over 1,000 real estate projects nationwide, with roughly 30 to 40 new projects added monthly.