Phoenix gets P66-M power subsidy

PUBLICLY listed Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp. (PSPC) received last Friday at least P668.6 million, representing payment for arrears from electric power discounts. These were granted under Executive Order 856, which seeks to promote greater foreign investments in semiconductor and other power-intensive industries.

PSPC told the Philippine Stock Exchange that it will reinvest the amount in an expansion project, which will enlarge its assembly production capacity and enable it to serve non-Samsung customers, starting in the last quarter of 2017.

So far, the project has created about 1,000 engineering and construction jobs.

An initial payment of more than P401 million was made last April 2016.

PPSC produces memory devices and chips that are used in PCs, servers, laptops, smart phones and other mobile products. (PSE)