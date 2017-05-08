PIDS: Reform needed in non-tariff measures
ECONOMIES in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations need to pursue transparency and regulatory reform efforts for better implementation of non-tariff measures (NTMs).
In a discussion paper, Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) Senior Research Fellow Erlinda Medalla and Project Development Officer Melalyn Mantaring said the reforms could be implemented for removing unnecessary restrictions and for streamlining procedures.
There is a rising use of NTMs, majority of which are intended for enforcing standards on sanitation and health, environmental protection, security, and consumer protection. (PNA)
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 08, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!