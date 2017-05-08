PIDS: Reform needed in non-tariff measures

ECONOMIES in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations need to pursue transparency and regulatory reform efforts for better implementation of non-tariff measures (NTMs).

In a discussion paper, Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) Senior Research Fellow Erlinda Medalla and Project Development Officer Melalyn Mantaring said the reforms could be implemented for removing unnecessary restrictions and for streamlining procedures.

There is a rising use of NTMs, majority of which are intended for enforcing standards on sanitation and health, environmental protection, security, and consumer protection. (PNA)