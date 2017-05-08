PIDS: Reform needed in non-tariff measures | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

PIDS: Reform needed in non-tariff measures

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

PIDS: Reform needed in non-tariff measures

Monday, May 08, 2017

ECONOMIES in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations need to pursue transparency and regulatory reform efforts for better implementation of non-tariff measures (NTMs).

In a discussion paper, Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) Senior Research Fellow Erlinda Medalla and Project Development Officer Melalyn Mantaring said the reforms could be implemented for removing unnecessary restrictions and for streamlining procedures.

There is a rising use of NTMs, majority of which are intended for enforcing standards on sanitation and health, environmental protection, security, and consumer protection. (PNA)

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 08, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments