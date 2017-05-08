Rally paused with macron win | SunStar

Rally paused with macron win

Monday, May 08, 2017

WHEN Emmanuel Macron topped the first round of voting in the French presidential election two weeks ago, French stocks soared to near-decade highs.

On Monday, the reaction to his victory in the runoff was decidedly subdued: investors had been fully expecting it and seem wary of the difficulties he’ll face governing a divided country.

In midday trading, the CAC 40 index of leading French shares was down 1 percent at 5,379.

Other indexes across Europe were also trading lower, while the euro, which briefly hit a six-month high above $1.10 overnight, was down 0.5 percent at $1.0942. PR

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 09, 2017.

