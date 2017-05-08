Rally paused with macron win

WHEN Emmanuel Macron topped the first round of voting in the French presidential election two weeks ago, French stocks soared to near-decade highs.

On Monday, the reaction to his victory in the runoff was decidedly subdued: investors had been fully expecting it and seem wary of the difficulties he’ll face governing a divided country.

In midday trading, the CAC 40 index of leading French shares was down 1 percent at 5,379.

Other indexes across Europe were also trading lower, while the euro, which briefly hit a six-month high above $1.10 overnight, was down 0.5 percent at $1.0942. PR