Rally paused with macron win
WHEN Emmanuel Macron topped the first round of voting in the French presidential election two weeks ago, French stocks soared to near-decade highs.
On Monday, the reaction to his victory in the runoff was decidedly subdued: investors had been fully expecting it and seem wary of the difficulties he’ll face governing a divided country.
In midday trading, the CAC 40 index of leading French shares was down 1 percent at 5,379.
Other indexes across Europe were also trading lower, while the euro, which briefly hit a six-month high above $1.10 overnight, was down 0.5 percent at $1.0942. PR
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 09, 2017.
