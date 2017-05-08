Taiwan asks PH for ‘more practical cooperation’

TAIWAN is asking the Philippines to engage in “practical cooperation” and tap into the socioeconomic opportunities under the East Asian state’s “New Southbound Policy” to attract more Taiwanese investments and further strengthen trade.

Gary Song-Huann Lin, Taiwan’s ambassador to the Philippines, said in a presentation last May 3 in UP Diliman that now is the “best time” to initiate closer ties, as Taiwan shifts its foreign policy toward greater cooperation with its 18 neighbors in southern Asia.

Under the New Southbound Policy adopted in September 2016, Taiwan “calls for the development of comprehensive relations with ASEAN, South Asia, Australia and New Zealand while promoting regional exchanges and collaborations,” said Lin.

New position

“The plan also aims to build a new model of economic development for Taiwan, reposition Taiwan as an important player in Asia’s growth, and create new value for the future,” he said.

Lin emphasized that Taiwan can form new partnerships with the Philippines by integrating supply chains, connecting with domestic demand markets, and cooperating on infrastructure projects. “I think Taiwan can play a certain role (in infrastructure development) if we are allowed to.”

Cooperation, he said, can extend to agriculture, fisheries, manufacturing, information and communication technology, small and medium enterprise linkages, culture, aviation, shipping, tourism, medical care, and education. But to strengthen Philippine-Taiwan relations, Lin said there is a need to overcome a “mindset” of “mutual misunderstanding” between the two peoples.

He added that though geographically close, Taiwan and the Philippines are “psychologically apart,” having neglected their relationship since 1975. He added that the New Southbound Policy strives to overcome this negative mindset and strengthen people-to-people links.

“We are appealing to your government that while we are respecting One China Policy, we need to have some flexibility and also we should have more practical cooperation,” the way that other nations, like Australia, have with Taiwan, said Lin. (PR)