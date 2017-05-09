Globe, BSCC sign interconnection agreement
GLOBE Telecom and Belau Submarine Cable Corp. (BSCC) signed an agreement that would allow a submarine fiber optic cable spur currently under construction from the Republic of Palau to interconnect with the Southeast Asia-United States (SEA-US) cable for onward transport to Guam.
Globe was represented by its president and CEO Ernest Cu while George Rechucher, chairman of BSCC, signed on behalf of the company.
At a project cost of around $250 million, the 14,000-kilometer cable system will consist of two fiber pairs with an initial design capacity of 20 terabits per second and will use the latest in submarine fiber-optic technology with 100 gigabits per second transmission equipment per pair. PR
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 10, 2017.
