Globe, BSCC sign interconnection agreement | SunStar

Tuesday, May 09, 2017

GLOBE Telecom and Belau Submarine Cable Corp. (BSCC) signed an agreement that would allow a submarine fiber optic cable spur currently under construction from the Republic of Palau to interconnect with the Southeast Asia-United States (SEA-US) cable for onward transport to Guam.

Globe was represented by its president and CEO Ernest Cu while George Rechucher, chairman of BSCC, signed on behalf of the company.

At a project cost of around $250 million, the 14,000-kilometer cable system will consist of two fiber pairs with an initial design capacity of 20 terabits per second and will use the latest in submarine fiber-optic technology with 100 gigabits per second transmission equipment per pair. PR

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 10, 2017.

