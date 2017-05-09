Shakey's to close 2017 with 204 stores

SHAKEY’S Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. reported a consolidated net income after tax of P173 million for the first three months of 2017.

This represents a 26 percent growth against the same period last year, driven by stronger sales and improved profitability.

Systemwide store sales, a combination of company-owned and franchise store sales, grew by 22 percent to P2 billion for the first quarter of 2017 from the P1.6 billion during the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2017, Shakey’s added five new stores to its network bringing total store count to 189.

It targets a total of 20 new outlets by year-end, hoping to close 2017 with a 204-store network. PR