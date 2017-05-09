Targeting hotels, residences in Cebu

CONFIDENT in the local economy, German appliance brand Bosch signaled its readiness to capture residential and hotel markets in Cebu with the opening of a new store in Mandaue City.

Efren Reyes, appliance manager of Hafele Philippines, which distributes Bosch products in the country, said the condomonium boom in Cebu as well as the rising food and hotel establishments will allow the German brand to expand in Southern Philippines.

“This signals our company’s confidence in the Cebuanos as the biggest market outside Metro Manila. Cebu is a growing and booming metropolis with a population that has more disposable cash,” said Reyes during the opening of the Bosch Design Center, which opened on Friday at the corner of AS Fortuna and corner P. Remedio Sts.

Bosch is a German kitchen design brand. According to Reyes, Bosch is the leading dishwasher brand in Europe, quoting Euromonitor.

Appliances include compact laundry solutions, cooktops, ovens, refrigerators, food processors and coffee makers.

Aside from kitchen and home appliances, Bosch also manufactures automotive components, industrial products, and security systems. In its website, the company said sales in the Philippines in 2016 reached P1.8 billion.

After its Cebu opening, Reyes said Hafele will also open a Bosch center in Davao City.

Meanwhile, Bosch Security Systems appointed Comsec I-Tech Corp., Philippines as the exclusive distribution partner for the CCS range of conference solutions in the Philippines market from March 1 until Dec. 31, 2019. The partnership covers the sales & marketing activities of the CCS 900 and CCS 1000D Discussion Systems.

Comsec I-Tech Corp. has been Bosch’s partner for security and communication in the Philippines. The group has a long track of record in the supply and implementation of the Bosch security and communications products and solutions. With PR