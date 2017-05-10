Masbate politician eyed as DOT 7 chief

TOURISM Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo is eyeing a young politician from Masbate as the new tourism director for Central Visayas.

Teo, however, declined to disclose more details but said she will be endorsing to Malacañang for approval the appointment of a politician in his thirties who ran for public office as mayor in a town of Masbate. He is now based in Cebu.

The tourism chief promised to introduce the new DOT 7 director by July, after the one-year appointment ban on defeated candidates lapses.

He will replace the late DOT 7 Director Catalino Chan III, who passed away last March 16.

The regional office is currently headed by officer-in-charge Judy Gabato.

Carlo Suarez, president of the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu (HRRAC), said one of the qualifications of the new DOT 7 chief should be the willingness to work closely with the private sector in promoting the region as a premiere destination.

He added the new head should also be able to unite all tourism stakeholders in the region, not to compete with each other but to complement each other.

Region 7 covers the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor.